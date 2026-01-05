Nelson News

Multi-million B.C. Supreme Court suit filed over alleged unpaid work on ferry project

Unpaid work alleged

Photo: File Kootenay Lake ferry.

A Christmas Eve lawsuit has been filed in B.C. Supreme Court against the former contractor of the new inland ferry being built on Nelson’s waterfront, alleging over $6 million in unpaid fees.

According to court documents, Eco HeavyDuty Repairs of Vancouver is suing Western Pacific Marine because it alleged it is owed $6.4 million for work on the new ferry — which has yet to be completed — when the project first began.

At issue is what is alleged to be outstanding invoices owed Eco HeavyDuty Repairs for a total of $6.7 million.

Late last year the company tasked with completing the ferry — Western Pacific Marine — had to hand over the reins of the project to the province to complete, which is now slated to be the end of the year, with the boat in the water early in 2027.

The ferry will be replacing the M.V. Balfour that runs between Balfour on the North Shore and Kootenay Bay when it is complete.