Avalanche work planned for Kootenay Pass this morning
Morning closure of Hwy 3
The Kootenay Pass along Highway 3 is closed this morning for avalanche control work.
Starting Monday, Jan. 5 at 3 a.m. until 6 a.m. the road closure is planned in both directions for an 18-kilometre stretch between the west avalanche gate and the east avalanche gate.
On Saturday night a yellow snowfall warning was issued for the pass and continued into Sunday morning on Highway 3, affecting the Kootenay and Paulson passes. Snowfall with total amounts of 20 centimetres fell on the weekend.
A warm front coming from Washington State brought the snow to Kootenay Pass late on Saturday.
“Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions,” DriveBC warned.
The website offered some tips for those who have to drive in the region during the yellow warning, including turn on headlights, slowing down and maintaining a safe following distance.
People are also asked to be prepared for possible disruptions to transportation, services and utilities.
The website shiftintowinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go, as well as adjusting to winter driving behaviour and using winter tires and chains.
- Road conditions are available at drivebc.ca.
More Nelson News
- Treat tastebuds to boldnessPenticton - 4:00 am
- 5th hot chocolate festOkanagan - 4:00 am
- Mom, 6 kids, homelessKelowna - 4:00 am
- Dog licence renewals dueSouth Okanagan - 4:00 am
- TRU sets course on AI useKamloops - 4:00 am
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$450,000
more details
West Kootenay BC SPCA Featured Pet
Oreo West Kootenay BC SPCA >
Regional District of Central Kootenay
Nelson & District Chamber of Commerce
Nelson and Kootenay Lake Tourism
Nelson Discussion Forum
School District 8 - Kootenay Lake
Nelson Public Library