Avalanche work planned for Kootenay Pass this morning

Morning closure of Hwy 3

Photo: DriveBC highway camera The Kootenay Pass will be closed for a stretch of 18 kilometres this morning for avalanche control.

The Kootenay Pass along Highway 3 is closed this morning for avalanche control work.

Starting Monday, Jan. 5 at 3 a.m. until 6 a.m. the road closure is planned in both directions for an 18-kilometre stretch between the west avalanche gate and the east avalanche gate.

On Saturday night a yellow snowfall warning was issued for the pass and continued into Sunday morning on Highway 3, affecting the Kootenay and Paulson passes. Snowfall with total amounts of 20 centimetres fell on the weekend.

A warm front coming from Washington State brought the snow to Kootenay Pass late on Saturday.

“Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions,” DriveBC warned.

The website offered some tips for those who have to drive in the region during the yellow warning, including turn on headlights, slowing down and maintaining a safe following distance.

People are also asked to be prepared for possible disruptions to transportation, services and utilities.

The website shiftintowinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go, as well as adjusting to winter driving behaviour and using winter tires and chains.