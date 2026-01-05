Nelson News

Loss at home to Nitehawks lands Leafs in last place in division

Photo: File The Nelson Leafs lost 4-1 at the NDCC on Saturday night to the Beaver Valley Nitehawks.

The slide is compete for the Nelson Leafs.

The KIJHL club has landed in the basement of the Neil Murdoch Division with its latest loss — a 4-1 defeat on Saturday night at the hands of the Beaver Valley Nitehawks — couple with a Spokane Braves win.

The Nelson club is now one point back of the Braves — that won 6-3 at home on Saturday over the Grand Forks Border Bruins — in the division, and have struggled to a 2-6-2 record in the last 10 games and have lost four in a row since beating the Braves 6-3 on Dec. 20.

On Saturday night, after giving up the opening goal to Ryan Williamson of the Leafs, the Nitehawks scored four straight goals with the winner coming on the power play by Nathan Planger.

Landan Uzeloc stopped 19 shots for the win. Jacob Armstrong saved 36 shots for the Leafs.

The Leafs are now fifth in the division, sporting a 8-16-3 record for 19 points, good enough for 17th place overall in the 21-team KIJHL. The loss also puts them out of playoff contention, with the top four teams in the division making the playoffs.

The game at the Nelson and District Community Complex drew 515 fans in the first home Leafs game of 2026.

Around the Murdoch Division …

Grand Forks Border Bruins (3) at Spokane Braves (6)

The Braves used a three-goal second period to defeat the Border Bruins with Tobin Mikkelsen scoring the winner on the first of his two goals.

Cameron Oien assisted on all three second-period goals and netminder Quinton Barton saved 25 of 28 shots.

Eric Kahl made 25 saves for the Border Bruins, while Hayden Evans scored his 11th goal.