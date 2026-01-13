Nelson News

Nelson CARES gears up for Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser

Coldest night comes around

Photo: Nelson CARES submitted Noa Dagan - housing support worker in Ward Street Place courtyard.

It may be the coldest night of the year but it leaves the warmest feeling for those who step up to participate.

Nelson CARES Society’s Coldest Night of the Year fundraising event happening on Saturday, Feb. 28 will have hundreds of Nelsonites walking together in the chilly, dark streets, said Nelson CARES Fund coordinator Stephanie Myers in a press release.

“Each person has asked their friends, family and co-workers to support their walk with a donation,” she said. “Everything raised goes directly to support the Ready for Home program that operates out of Ward Street Place.”

In 2012, Ready for Home was designed to support Ward Street Place tenants in maintaining their housing. The program offers wrap-around support to individuals who are often coping with multiple challenges.

“Our goal is to disrupt the cycle of homelessness by ensuring safe and stable housing for individual tenants while working one-on-one with them to meet them where they’re at,” Myers stated.

“The Ready for Home Housing Support Worker helps tenants navigate government, healthcare and support documents as well as many other needs. Ward Street Place is home to an increasing number of senior and palliative individuals, and has an ever growing waitlist.”

Over the past three years Ward Street Place housing support worker Noa Dagan has provided support to tenants at Ward Street Place.

“With the generous support of the Coldest Night of the Year fundraisers, we have hosted countless meals and community events that foster connection, reduce isolation, and support tenants’ mental health and overall well-being,” she said.

The walkers, donors, volunteers and sponsors make this event a success every year and every year the funds raised support the tenants at Ward Street Place through the Ready for Home program’s activities, said Myers.

“Much gratitude to the 2026 lead sponsor Nelson District Credit Union,” she said.