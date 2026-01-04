Nelson News

Nelson CARES Society’s Coldest Night of the Year will raise funds for those in need

Get cold for a cause

Photo: Nelson CARES Society Noa Dagan, housing support worker in the Ward Street Place courtyard.

Nelson residents are being invited to get cold for a cause.

The Nelson CARES Society’s Coldest Night of the Year fundraising event is happening Feb. 28, where people will take to the chilly streets to raise funds for the less fortunate.

“Each person has asked their friends, family and co-workers to support their walk with a donation,” said Stephanie Myers, fund co-ordinator, in a press release. “Everything raised goes directly to support the Ready for Home program that operates out of Ward Street Place.”

In 2012, Ready for Home was designed to support Ward Street Place tenants in maintaining their housing.

Myers said the program offers wrap-around support to individuals who are often coping with multiple challenges.

“Our goal is to disrupt the cycle of homelessness by ensuring safe and stable housing for individual tenants while working one-on-one with them to meet them where they’re at,” she said. “The Ready for Home Housing Support Worker helps tenants navigate government, healthcare and support documents as well as many other needs.”

Ward Street Place is home to an increasing number of senior and palliative individuals, and has an ever-growing waitlist.

“Over the past three years in this role, I have had the privilege of providing support to tenants at Ward Street Place while building meaningful relationships within this diverse and vibrant community,” said Noa Dagan, Ward Street Place housing support worker.

“With the generous support of the Coldest Night of the Year fundraisers, we have hosted countless meals and community events that foster connection, reduce isolation, and support tenants’ mental health and overall well-being.

“In today’s challenging economic climate, it is more important than ever to offer individualized support and advocacy to help our folks navigate complex social systems and access essential services. I am honoured to work within such a supportive community to help provide wraparound supports that promote a sense of belonging, stability and dignity, alongside housing security.”

For more information, visit the Nelson CARES website.