The story of Edgar Allan Poe’s losses and struggles hits the screen at Capitol
Nevermore at the Capitol
Nevermore: The Imaginary Life and Mysterious Death of Edgar Allan Poe is a dark, poetic, and visually unique musical play by Jonathan Christenson, blending fact and fiction to explore Poe's tormented life, loves, and literary genius through haunting songs and surreal stagecraft, often featuring bizarre costumes and stylized performances to bring his gothic world to life.
- On Jan. 6 (7 p.m.) at the Capitol Theatre, Nevermore will be presented (the Capitol Film Series).
The show tells the story of Poe's losses and struggles, featuring an ensemble cast portraying his family, lovers, and literary rivals, all set to an eclectic score.
The musical play is a whimsical and chilling musical fairytale for adults journeying through the life of one of literature’s most prolific figures.
“Bizarrely beautiful and wonderfully witty, Nevermore uses haunting song, poetic storytelling and surreal imagery to explore the events that shaped Poe’s career and ignited his lifelong battle with ‘visions dark and sinister,’” read a press release from the Capitol.
- Tickets are $15.
