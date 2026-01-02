Nelson News

State of waterfront lands called into question by visitor to city

K. Lake ferry concerns

Photo: Government of B.C. The Kootenay Lake ferry runs across Kootenay Lake, 35 kilometres east of Nelson on Highway 3A, between Balfour (west side) and Kootenay Bay (east side), 70 kilometres from Creston on Highway 3A.

Sometimes it takes an outside view to ask the obvious question.

A visitor to Nelson — who was in the city visiting immediate family — encountered the land and facilities for the Kootenay Lake ferry project, next to residential neighbourhoods stretching from Anderson Creek to Red Sands Beach.

In a letter sent to media and the province, Keiver Tremblay said the condition of the site is deeply concerning.

Tremblay described the area as “a large-scale, unmanaged, visibly deteriorated site littered with widespread refuse, piles of unmanaged scrap metal and industrial materials, out of control invasive and noxious plant growth and numerous clear indicators of long-term neglect.

“Regardless of the status of the ferry itself, which also appears to be deteriorating, there is no justification allowing provincially controlled land in such a prominent location to remain in this condition for years,” Tremblay, who is from Victoria, wrote in the letter. “The consequences are serious and go well beyond aesthetics.”

Tremblay characterized the area as an erosion of public trust, and that public funds and public land were being treated with insufficient care and respect.

“In a region as beautiful, economically important and community-oriented as Nelson and the surrounding Kootenays, the contrast between potential and reality is stark,” Tremblay wrote. “This land is an obvious missed opportunity, another sign of dysfunction that reflects poorly on all levels of government involved.”

Tremblay sent the letter to the deputy minister of Transportation and Transit, Kootenay Central MLA Brittny Anderson, the City of Nelson, Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison, the premier’s office, Kootenay Lake Tourism, the Regional District of Central Kootenay.

The letter was also copied to the offices of the Auditor General and Ombudsperson for awareness of potential stewardship and administrative governance issues.

Tremblay asked for written response or confirmation of remedial action by Jan. 10 on several issues, including: