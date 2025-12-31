Nelson Community Health Centre closed by water damage
Nelson health centre closed
The Nelson community health centre has been closed.
The facility sustained water damage on the afternoon of Dec. 30, said Interior Health in a news release.
“Interior Health appreciates the response of the Nelson Fire and Rescue Services, who supported our staff to safely evacuate and reduce further damage to the facility,” said the health authority.
Nelson Fairview Gardens (long-term care) was not directly impacted by this incident.
The health services impacted include:
- Adult day services
- Mental health & substance use services
- Public health
- Early childhood development
- Home & community care services
- Environmental public health & licensing
Clients with current appointments will be contacted by care teams to re-schedule appointments or determine alternate care plans.
Interior Health says it is working to re-establish health services as soon as possible. Restoration crews are on site and working to determine the extent of the damage and plans for remediation.
“We appreciate the challenges this situation presents to the local community and we will provide additional updates as they become available,” said Interior Health.
More Nelson News
- RCMP discover weaponKelowna - 11:02 am
- Water main break traps carsCalgary - 11:01 am
- Transit running late for NYEPenticton - 11:00 am
- Closing out a stellar yearGardening with nature - 11:00 am
- Splatsin election nearSplatsin - 10:57 am
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$635,500
more details
West Kootenay BC SPCA Featured Pet
Adia West Kootenay BC SPCA >
Regional District of Central Kootenay
Nelson & District Chamber of Commerce
Nelson and Kootenay Lake Tourism
Nelson Discussion Forum
School District 8 - Kootenay Lake
Nelson Public Library