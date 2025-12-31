Nelson News

Nelson Community Health Centre closed by water damage

Photo: IH Nelson Community Health Centre

The Nelson community health centre has been closed.

The facility sustained water damage on the afternoon of Dec. 30, said Interior Health in a news release.

“Interior Health appreciates the response of the Nelson Fire and Rescue Services, who supported our staff to safely evacuate and reduce further damage to the facility,” said the health authority.

Nelson Fairview Gardens (long-term care) was not directly impacted by this incident.

The health services impacted include:

Adult day services

Mental health & substance use services

Public health

Early childhood development

Home & community care services

Environmental public health & licensing

Clients with current appointments will be contacted by care teams to re-schedule appointments or determine alternate care plans.

Interior Health says it is working to re-establish health services as soon as possible. Restoration crews are on site and working to determine the extent of the damage and plans for remediation.

“We appreciate the challenges this situation presents to the local community and we will provide additional updates as they become available,” said Interior Health.