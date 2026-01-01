Nelson News

Castanet newsmaker of 2025 is Katie Pasitney, the public face of a fraught ostrich farm

'We want accountability'

For 2025, Castanet has chosen Katie Pasitney as the newsmaker of the year. In a matter of months she went from being a regular B.C. resident to a lightning rod for a nationwide debate that touched all aspects of Canadian life and she even gained the attention and support of some of the most prominent figures in U.S. politics along the way.

--

What do an ill-fated flock of ostriches on a smalltown-B.C. farm have in common with the U.S. health secretary, a celebrity doctor and a Greek-American billionaire?

Katie Pasitney.

Vaunted and maligned in equal measure, Pasitney’s fight to keep a family ostrich herd alive after a government cull order caught the attention of not only Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Dr. Mehmet Oz and John Catsimatidis, but countless others who gathered online and at her family’s Edgewood farm.

Whether those who showed up supported or denounced her effort, it was clear very early on that Pasitney found herself at the centre of not only a discussion about a relatively small agricultural case, but a larger and more heated conversation about government overreach, born in COVID days past.

That latter conversation is where Pasitney's thoughts remain, though her first steps to a place of prominence weren't politically contrived. It was a family matter that began when she learned the Canadian Food Inspection Agency ordered the cull of her mother Karen Espersen and Dave Bilinski's ostrich flock due to contact with two reported cases of H5N1, a strain of avian flu.

"All I knew to do was to create noise about what was going to happen here — we got told that all of our (300-plus ostriches) had to die, and nothing made sense," she said one Friday in December, reflecting on how her small-town family farm was thrust into an international spotlight.

"We haven't had these animals for just one or two years. For 35 years we've walked out of this house and we fed these animals, and they've been part of our family. So obviously it triggered a response of, there was no way we were going to let them die. And so we just fought."

Universal Ostrich Farm had been operating for decades and until the pandemic, it sold ostrich products like meat and bird oils.

The business model changed when the world went into a lockdown pattern and Pasitney said Esperson and Bilinski began collaborating with researchers to study ostrich antibodies while continuing other ostrich products. The CFIA challenged this in a statement published in the fall saying, it "had not received any evidence of research activities, or the development of testing applications developed by the owners or their companies."

Nevertheless, Pasitney was adamant that was not the case and the "noise" she made travelled far and wide.

When the notion of antibody studies reached U.S. health secretary Kennedy, he made an offer to Canadian officials to perform additional tests on the flock. In May, Kennedy advised Canadian officials that “significant scientific knowledge may be garnered from following the ostriches in a controlled environment.”

When that never came to pass, Dr. Oz, with the support of Catsimatidis, said he would relocate the birds to his ranch in Florida. Pasitney said she thought that would be the answer to the predicament during a Zoom press conference with the Greek-American billionaire.

.@HHSGov is so grateful to President Paul MacKinnon and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency for their willingness to spend time with @DrMakaryFDA @NIHDirector_Jay and myself yesterday, and for their openness to discussing a collaborative project with NIH, FDA and CDC to conduct a… pic.twitter.com/p9uVFBkCBA — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) May 23, 2025

Today, reflecting on what transpired, Pasitney admits she's shocked that such heavyweights joined her fight and the international support has been "profoundly validating."

That it didn't sway the powers that be, however, confirmed her belief she was set up for failure, with the CFIA simply focused on completing its mission from the outset. That's something the government agency never denied, as it made a case for its stamping out policy right to Canada's highest court.

Even if it was a lost cause, people became invested in Pasitney. News articles across the country outlined the day-to-day struggle that led to the execution of that policy and, as vitriol spilled from either side of the issue, Pasitney felt it.

"The love, solidarity and the courage from our supporters has been healing, but obviously the negativity and misinformation, hostility and the attacks on the family and our farm have been deeply painful," Pasitney said.

Throughout a 30 minute phone interview, Pasitney's voice was broken by sobs. She said, with the birds ultimately being put down, she feels like she failed the creatures, her family and it stings. She said also that the so-called failure opened her eyes, and pushed her in a new direction.

"I think what we're learning is that when you challenge entrenched governmental systems that have been in in play for so long that resistance is inevitable and the negative attention often comes from fear or from people protecting a status quo that no longer serves animals, farmers or the general public," she said.

She also laid the blame for that divide and frustration on the food inspection agency, which has said its sole focus was protecting the food supply nationwide.

"They created division and fear, and through this, we've had to grow thicker skin while holding on to our humanity, and choosing not to become hardened or bitter in the process, and still trusting in what we were fighting for and believing that we took on a battle not for just our farm."

That battle, she said, will continue into the future. She said Universal Ostrich Farm representatives are working with their local MLA Scott Anderson and Jeff Wilson, founder of the National Poultry Network, to advocate for an improved outbreak response.

"We want to see change made," she said.

She's also looking for change on how culls are executed. At the Edgewood farm, a marksman took aim at the birds in the night and Pasitney said their resulting deaths were cruel. The CFIA called it the most "appropriate and humane option" given the circumstances.

"We want accountability— that's what we are fighting for, personally," she said.

"My mom and I are using this experience because it has definitely made it impossible to return to business as usual ...we're committed to still fighting very much for accountability, transparency and reform."

There will also be the business of making a living to address. During a press conference in the latter days of the high profile ostrich battle, Catsimatidis said he and a friend have contributed about US$35,000 for the legal fight but other bills linger.

Pasitney said that she's aware that creditors are looking for repayment of significant debts.

Two creditors have attempted to garnishee the CFIA, should it pay out the $3,000 for each bird killed, to the farm.

"We're going to take that one day at a time, because we've never denied the people who are owed money ... We've never said, we don't have debt," she said. "We want to honour every one of those debts, it's always who we've been and that is still very important to us."

But what that looks like and how it will be done remains to be seen.

"We have just started really looking at the company and looking at, where do we go from here?" She said.

"We do have still egg yolks that we've had from years ago that is all stored off site, and we're looking at still creating, isolating antibodies out of those egg yolks and trying to recover some costs that way, so that we can pay off some of these debts."

Land issues linger, also, with one mortgage holder on the on the ostrich land deciding during this he wanted to back out. That's also being factored into their future.

"It's one step in front of the other, as you can imagine, after you just watched your identity and livelihood being be stripped away from you," Pasitney said.