Nelson News

Nelson police respond to high amount of false alarms, abandoned 911 calls

High call volumes for NPD

Photo: File NPD officers had to respond to several abandoned 911 calls over Christmas.

The Christmas season brought an increased amount of calls for service for Nelson’s police department but it was a silent night on most occasions with numerous abandoned 911 calls and false alarms.

Officers attended a wide range of incidents across the city between Dec. 17-27, said Nelson Police Department community safety officer Harmandeep Singh, including well-being checks, traffic incidents, theft-related complaints and calls to assist partner emergency services.

However, a significant number of calls during this period were related to abandoned 911 calls, unwanted person complaints and reports of suspicious circumstances, he explained.

“(We) are reminding the public that if 911 is dialled accidentally, callers should remain on the line and advise the call-taker,” he said. “Hanging up requires police attendance to ensure there is no emergency and may result in unnecessary use of police resources.”

Officers also responded to multiple false alarms from commercial properties, Singh noted.

“(We) encourage property owners to ensure alarm systems are properly maintained and that key holder information is current to help reduce false activations,” he said.

Throughout the holiday period, Nelson police continued to prioritize community safety by conducting well-being checks, assisting vulnerable individuals and responding to mental health related calls in coordination with health partners and emergency services, Singh pointed out.

The police remind “the public to use non-emergency reporting options when appropriate to help ensure emergency resources remain available for urgent calls,” Singh stated.

In this period NPD officers responded to 179 calls for service.

Photo: Nelson police board Mental health call outcomes.

Mental health summary

Statistics were released for the mental health calls for service for the NPD in November, according to the Nelson police board.

Statistics show 22 mental health calls were made during the time period, with 20 individuals — three were repeat callers, one was “chronic,” and 16 were new presentations.

The majority of the call outcomes were involuntary apprehension (59 per cent), voluntary transport (18 per cent), apprehended under existing order (13 per cent) and not transported (nine per cent).

The vast amount of hospital wait times for police on those calls were under 60 minutes (78 per cent), while 15 per cent of the time the calls took 60-90 minutes at the hospital.