Nelson News

Region’s snowpack improves after atmospheric rivers wash the alpine

Snow basin index bulks up

Photo: B.C. River Forecast Centre A preliminary snow basin index map for Dec. 15 has been produced. This version uses the average percent-of-median for all stations within each basin, including those with shorter periods of record.

Atmospheric rivers might have flowed through the West Kootenay but its resultant effect is to leave the region with snow basin index average of 106 per cent of normal, according to B.C. River Forecast Centre.

Several atmospheric river events impacted the province during the first two weeks of December, the centre reported, and the events pounded the West Kootenay as well.

“Farther inland, these storms extended into the Interior, where cooler temperatures supported significant mountain snowpack development,” it stated.

The active storm pattern continued into the Christmas season, with cooler temperatures now enhancing snowpack accumulation at lower elevations.

In the West Kootenay, automated snow weather stations (ASWS) — expressed as a percent of the long-term median for each station’s entire period of record — have recorded data at seven sites. The values, the centre cautioned, are not the official snow basin indices.

The provincial average across all ASWS sites is 114 per cent of the period-of-record median for Dec. 15, increasing significantly from the Dec. 1 value of 79 per cent.

“By Dec. 15, on average, approximately one-third of the seasonal snowpack has typically accumulated,” the centre stated.

Although the provincial average is slightly below normal, regional variability is substantial. As of Dec. 15, the lowest ASWS basin averages occur in the South Coast (49 per cent), Lower Fraser (33 per cent) and Vancouver Island (12 per cent). The highest averages are observed in the Liard (223 per cent), Central Coast (163 per cent) and Similkameen (151 per cent).