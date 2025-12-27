Nelson News

New book looks at the secrets of Sandon and magnate John Morgan Harris

Secrets of Sandon revealed

Photo: Contributed Author Greg Nesteroff, left, and Sandon magnate John Morgan Harris.

A book that examines the secrets of a Slocan mining magnate who dedicated his life to the community will have its Nelson launch at the Capitol Theatre Jan. 13 at 7 p.m.

Greg Nesteroff’s The King of Sandon: Murder, Myth and the Man Behind BC’s Greatest Ghost Town is a biography of John Morgan Harris, the man most responsible for Sandon’s existence.

Harris owned the townsite, power plant, waterworks, hotels and office buildings — all paid for with the proceeds of his silver mine, the Reco.

Harris was Sandon’s chief benefactor and feudal lord, but the zeal with which he enforced his property and mineral rights earned him no shortage of enemies.

Harris arrived in the Slocan from Virginia by way of Idaho in 1892, at the forefront of a mining rush that saw hundreds of prospectors invade Sinixt territory in search of fortune.

He was luckier than most, and for a few years, he watched with pride as the mining camp grew into a full fledged city.

However, the bubble burst and Sandon became a shadow of its former self. Harris refused to go. Even as others left for greener pastures, he kept up Sandon’s infrastructure, betting the mines would roar back to life.

Instead came a long decline, punctuated only by a brief, bitter interlude when Sandon became a Japanese-Canadian internment camp.

After Harris’ death, a natural disaster nearly finished the town, but with Sandon on the brink of ruin, a new generation arrived who thought what remained was worth saving.

The book has been 20 years in the making. At the launch, Nesteroff will present a slideshow explaining how he travelled to Harris’ birthplace in Virginia, and to Wallace, Idaho, to discover things about the past that were long hidden.

“Sandon has fascinated me since was a kid,” Nesteroff says. “It was such a strange place for a town, and it was only years later that I came to appreciate how it was Johnny Harris’ monument to himself.”

The event is presented jointly by the Capitol Theatre and the Nelson Museum, Archives & Gallery.

Admission to the event is by donation at the door, but seats can be reserved by clicking here.