Two-year jail sentence for Nelson arsonist, barred from city for 3 years

Photo: Castanet A man has been sentenced for setting several fires in Nelson in July 2024.

A man who set several dangerous fires around downtown Nelson during the summer of 2024 was handed a two-year jail sentence this past fall, and he's banned from Nelson for several years.

David Travis, 45, was arrested on the evening of July 24, 2024 after setting four separate fires around Nelson. He pleaded guilty in February and was sentenced in October, with the reasons for sentencing having been recently published.

The arsons struck fear in the community, as they came amidst a hot and dry summer, with wildfires burning in the nearby Argenta area and Slocan Valley at the time.

“The West Kootenay valleys were full of smoke and the citizens were on edge, nervous about the spread of these huge fires and the possibility of others igniting,” Judge Craig Sicotte said in his sentencing decision.

“Many fire crews and resources from the City of Nelson were occupied out of town fighting these fires.”

Arson spree

Prior to setting the fires, Travis was ordered to leave a home on the 300 block of Vernon Street by the resident of the home and a police officer, but the context around that incident were not disclosed in the recent sentencing decision.

The officer did not note any signs of intoxication when dealing with Travis.

About an hour later, at 6:30 p.m., Travis lit the first fire in Gyro Park near a playground. A number of families were using the park at the time.

The fire, which appeared to have started at multiple points, grew quickly in the grass and brush, becoming too large for any of the bystanders to knock down. The Nelson Fire Department responded, along with a water-bucketing helicopter that happened to be passing by, and the fire was contained after growing to 20 by 50 metres in size.

A partially burned green backpack containing lighters and butane was found at the scene. The officer who had dealt with Travis earlier said Travis was carrying a green backpack.

As fire crews arrived at the Gyro Park fire, Travis fled the scene and made his way to a house at 1008 Front Street, where he broke into the basement and set fire to a pile of cardboard and a propane canister. He also set a separate fire in the home's yard, burning several bags of garbage.

Judge Sicotte noted that Travis had no connection to the home and it appears to have been randomly targeted.

Nearby bystanders who noticed Travis' actions were able to quickly extinguish the fires at the home, before firefighters arrived.

Meanwhile, Travis continued on his arson spree, setting fire to a bush in an industrial area behind the nearby Walmart. The fire did not spread, and he was arrested a short time later.

'Punish or cleanse the city'

Travis was released on bail in October 2024 to the Mustard Seed recovery centre in Kamloops, under the conditions that he not consume alcohol or drugs. Five months later, he was kicked out of the Mustard Seed for drinking and taken back into custody.

But he was given a second chance a couple months later and was released back to the Mustard Seed, where he remained until his sentencing date in October.

During his sentencing hearings this past summer, Travis' defence counsel sought a conditional sentence order that would have seen him serve a two-year sentence in the community, likely under some kind of house arrest conditions. The Crown, meanwhile, sought a three-year prison sentence.

Travis was homeless at the time of the arsons and was “consuming alcohol and crystal methamphetamine to excess,” Judge Sicotte noted. He was “hearing voices” at the time, although he has not had any formal diagnoses related to the auditory hallucinations.

He told the court that he believed there was human trafficking ongoing in Nelson and Judge Sicotte surmised that “presumably he was going to punish or cleanse the city by burning it down.”

Travis told the court he has not used methamphetamine since the day of the arsons and he last drank alcohol in March 2025, when he was kicked out of the Mustard Seed.

Staff at the Mustard Seed told the court that recovery is “not a straight line” and Travis' behaviour “was amazing” since his return. But a psychologist opined that Travis is a “high risk for reoffending.”

While Judge Sicotte did not impose the full three-year sentence the Crown had sought, he determined that a jail sentence was appropriate.

“The conduct of Mr. Travis in intentionally lighting multiple fires in the locations that he did during hazardous fire conditions was so extremely dangerous that it created enormous risk of massive property destruction and loss of life,” Judge Sicotte said. “It was only due to the fortuitous actions of others that this was prevented.”

With enhanced credit for time served, Travis was left with about 19.5 months left to serve after his Oct. 20 sentencing date. He'll be under a three-year probation order following the conclusion of his sentence, which will bar him from being within 10 kilometres of Nelson.