Nelson News

Information overload affects council’s decision on pilot project

Pre-treated organics pause

Photo: File City council will deliberate in the new year over the particulars of the pre-treated organics program.

Response to a pilot project in Nelson to keep organic materials out of the landfill — and instead compost them at home — had city council council scrambling to find some answers.

At the Dec. 2 Nelson city council regular meeting, staff presented the results of the city’s two-year pre-treated organics (FoodCycler) pilot program.

“The program showed strong resident participation and clear waste-diversion benefits,” noted the staff report.

During the pilot, city staff used several tools to assess performance, including the bucket weight initiative, where more than 200 households had their pre-treated food waste weighed over a six-week period.

These households diverted food waste at an average rate of 165 kilograms per household per year, with projections showing that full participation could result in approximately 155 kg of diverted food waste per household annually.

Waste composition audits in 2024 and 2025 indicated that households using the FoodCycler continue to have less food waste in their garbage than other households, noted the city staff report to city council.

Participating homes had curbside waste made up of roughly 30 per cent food waste and food-soiled paper, which is down from 49 per cent before the program launched.

“High-engagement” households saw even greater reductions, with only 26 per cent of their garbage composed of food waste and food-soiled paper.

The staff report was extensive — perhaps too extensive — which caused city council to have a number of questions. As a result, staff will bring additional information back to council in early 2026. To allow more time to review and understand the findings, council voted to refer the decision to 2026.

“Food-waste diversion remains a key strategy in Nelson Next, which aims to achieve the lowest per-capita waste in Canada while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and minimizing wildlife attractants,” the staff report stated.