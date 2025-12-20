Nelson News

Students and donors expand holiday food hamper initiative

Securing food security

Photo: Selkirk College SOAR students prepare the holiday food hampers.

There was more food on the table this year as the annual Giving Day fundraiser at Selkirk College delivered more food hampers to students in need than ever before.

Due to the fundraising efforts of students in the Steps to Opportunities, Academics and Readiness (SOAR) program on the Silver King campus in Nelson — and the generosity of donors — there were 55 holiday food hampers delivered to students on Giving Day, an annual fundraiser to support key priorities.

Full of non-perishable food items, the hampers — 15 more than last year — are one of the ways the college supports students experiencing food insecurity, said Marissa Carrasco, college director of student engagement and wellness.

“The rising cost of food and rent has had a significant impact on students,” she said. “Whether it’s limited access to nutritious food or the need to skip meals altogether, food insecurity can affect both academic success and mental well-being. We’re incredibly grateful to SOAR students and our community for stepping up to support learners in need.”

Carrasco said students who face hurdles to accessing nutritious food throughout the school term can also visit one of the on-campus food pantries run by the Selkirk College Students’ Union, or check to see if they are eligible to apply for emergency assistance.

People can donate here to help ensure students have access to resources and supports.

Donations help supplement the funds raised by SOAR students, who sell popcorn weekly throughout the year to support the initiative.

“SOAR students build transferable employability skills such as recipe planning, organizing and sorting products and preparing the hampers,” said Carrasco. “It’s hands-on, practical and deeply meaningful — the students take great pride in giving back.”