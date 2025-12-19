Backcountry avalanche possibilities lessen throughout weekend

Photo: Avalanche Canada The possibility of an avalanche lessens throughout the weekend.

The storm that rocked the low-lying regions of the West Kootenay triggered numerous explosive storm slab avalanches up to size two at all elevations across the region’s mountains, according to Avalanche Canada (AC).

However, although avalanches echoed through the ranges, the possibility of avalanches is lessening, moving from considerable at the tree line and above on Friday, to only the alpine reaches on Saturday, and disappearing altogether by Sunday and being replaced with “moderate.”

Storm slabs remain reactive to human triggers, especially in wind affected terrain, AC warned.

“Continue to make conservative terrain choices while the storm snow settles and stabilizes,” it said in its latest mountain information report. “Up to 30 centimetres of recent snow and strong southwest winds have formed fresh storm slabs that will be most reactive in wind affected terrain.”

The snowpack now has 20 to 30 cm of recent snow after Wednesday’s storm and strong southwest winds have formed slabs overlying a thick crust, Avalanche Canada said in its report.

“Below the crust, the snowpack is likely moist to the ground,” it read.

There isn’t much risk of an avalanche at lower elevations, with snowpack depth at tree line ranging from roughly 90 to 160 cm, but it decreases quickly at lower elevations, leaving many below tree line slopes without sufficient snow coverage to produce avalanches.

Terrain and travel advice

Make conservative terrain choices and avoid overhead hazard;

Avoid freshly wind-loaded features, especially near ridge crests, rollovers, and in steep terrain;

Use small, low consequence slopes to test the bond of the new snow; and

Closely monitor how the new snow is bonding to the crust.

Weekend mountain weather

Friday night

Mostly cloudy.

Winds are 30 kilometres per hour, southwest ridge top.

Tree line temperature -7 °C.

Freezing level 1,300 metres.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy with flurries.

Three to 10 cm of snow.

Winds are 40 km/h southwest ridge top.

Tree line temperature -8 °C.

Freezing level 1,000 m.

Sunday