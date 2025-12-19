Whitewater pulls through power outage and has Glory chair, lodge and all lifts open

Photo: Whitewater Mountain Resort Glory chair and Glory Lodge will greet skiers today at Whitewater.

Full mountain operations begin at Whitewater Mountain Resort today with the opening of the Glory chair.

The Glory Lodge will also be open, where people can purchase lift tickets as well.

“With our current snowpack, in particular on lower Glory, numerous hazards exist, so we are asking everyone to ski or ride with a buddy and an abundance of care,” read a release from the resort.

As of 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, power has been restored to the resort. The Raven chair — which was running on backup power — as well as the Silver King, Summit and Glory chairs will be running on Friday, but the Hummer Handle Tow will be closed.

Currently, the resort has a 164 centimetre base, with 13 cm having fallen in the last 24 hours.

Saturday marks the Rockstar raffle draw (2 p.m.), a fundraiser for the Whitewater Ski Team and the Avalanche Awareness Beyond the Boundaries Society.

People can still get raffle tickets at Whitewater’s downtown office (602 Lake St.) until 10 a.m. on Saturday, or from the second floor of the Day Lodge on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The first prize of the raffle is a Whitewater season pass and front row “rockstar” parking. Second prize are four adult passes at Kokanee Mountain Zipline and five class passes at Bambu Hot Yoga.

Third prize is a two-night stay at the Prestige Lakeside Resort and a gift basket from the Kootenay Co-op.