Attempted theft leads to fight and eventually arrest at grocery store

Photo: File A grocery theft turned into a fight that resulted in an arrest on Wednesday afternoon in Nelson.

The five-finger discount never applies at any store but one person was still willing to fight for their discount when apprehended by a store employee on Wednesday in Nelson.

Nelson Police Department (NPD) officers responded to a report of a possible fight in progress at a local grocery store in Nelson on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers attending determined that a theft had occurred and that a store employee had been assaulted as the suspect attempted to leave the store.

The suspect was arrested and later released on an undertaking with conditions attached to their release, including a promise to appear in court.

Abandoned 911 calls

During the recent reporting period, the NPD received multiple abandoned 911 calls.

If you accidentally dial 911, do not hang up, said NPD community safety officer Harmandeep Singh. Instead, stay on the line and speak with the dispatcher, he said. A dispatcher will ask a series of questions to determine whether you are in an emergency.

Hanging up can actually delay response to real emergencies and tie up valuable resources, Singh explained.

“Every abandoned 911 call is taken seriously. We assume you're in danger until you can tell us otherwise,” he said.

Accidental 911 calls have become increasingly common with modern smartphones equipped with SOS features.

“These features allow users to call 911 in various ways, such as pressing the side and volume buttons together or clicking the side button five times,” Singh explained. “While these functions are essential in emergencies, they have also led to a significant rise in unintentional 911 calls.”

An abandoned 911 call occurs when the caller hangs up immediately without speaking to dispatch. In these cases, dispatchers will attempt to call back. If there is no answer, they will ping the phone’s location and dispatch an officer to the nearest location to ensure the caller is safe, assuming an emergency may be in progress.