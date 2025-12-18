Contract for ice plants in Nelson, Creston awarded for spring upgrade project

Photo: File The ice plant at the NDCC, as well as the one in Creston, will be upgraded in a spring project by Yeti Refrigeration Ltd.

A Yeti could soon be sighted in the mountains of the West Kootenay.

Despite being traditionally known as the territory of the Sasquatch, the regional district has invited the Himalayan abominable snowman’s namesake — Yeti Refrigeration Ltd. of Prince George — to upgrade the refrigeration units at the arenas in Nelson and Creston.

On Dec. 11, the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) board of directors awarded the Nelson and District Community Complex (NDCC) and Creston and District Community Complex (CDCC) ammonia refrigeration upgrade projects to Yeti Refrigeration Ltd. to a maximum value of $2.4 million.

“Upgrading of the ice plant equipment will decrease the overall energy consumption at each of the facilities and will mitigate costly repairs and rebuilds,” said RDCK project manager, Carolyn Hogan, in her report to the board. “The new plate and frame chillers that are proposed for each of the facilities will reduce the required ammonia charges for the plants and increase efficiency through updated refrigeration controls.”

Yeti Refrigeration submitted the overall lowest compliant bid and provided references for several projects of similar size, scope and cost that were completed at B.C. municipal facilities, said Hogan. References indicated that Yeti brought significant technical expertise, completed their projects on-time, on-budget, and was able to easily adapt to changes in scope when site and or design conditions required it, she added.

Before the contract was awarded, Hogan said the RDCK hired Polar Engineering through a formal request for proposal in late 2024 to complete reviews of the NDCC and the CDCC ice plants and provide design drawings and specifications for replacement of the existing critical ammonia refrigeration equipment that had reached its end of life.

As well, energy studies were completed for the NDCC and CDCC refrigeration plants. The studies reviewed the overall consumption of the plant and provided detailed information including recommendations for equipment upgrades to increase efficiency and reduce the overall greenhouse gas emissions related to the ice plants.

The studies were partially funded by FortisBC as part of an incentive program to reduce energy consumption.

"The design and specifications provided for tendering incorporated some of the more economical and efficient upgrades for equipment that is considered end of life,” said Hogan in her report to the RDCK board.

The work is scheduled to begin at the end of the current ice season, in late March or early April, and be completed prior to the start of the next ice season in mid-August.