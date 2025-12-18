FortisBC still working to restore power to some areas affected by storm

Photo: FortisBC The damage was extensive in some areas, including broken poles and downed trees.

Work has continued through the night in the effort to restore electricity to some rural customers after Wednesday’s wind and rain storm knocked down trees, power poles and power lines across the region.

As of this morning, just over 2,000 FortisBC customers remain without power.

The majority of the South Okanagan region has been restored, and crews there are now assisting in other areas, said Holly Harrison, corporate communications advisor with FortisBC.

“In the Kootenays, including Fruitvale, Rossland and Salmo, damage was more extensive, and additional crews from Kelowna, Penticton and FortisAlberta have been brought in to help,” she said.

But the remaining restoration times for each area will vary depending on damage, terrain and weather.

According to the FortisBC outage map, the Erie Creek area near Salmo is still being investigated for the repair needed to restore power to all residents, as well as in the Beaver Valley between Fruitvale and Montrose. There are three pockets of outages around Rossland, one of the hardest hit areas of the region.

A number of customers along Pass Creek Road and in Perrys Siding in electoral area H (Slocan Valley) and in Ymir, as well as on the East Shore near Kuskanook. DriveBC is reporting that there is still a downed power line on Highway 3A and traffic has been reduced to single-lane, alternating.

At its peak, approximately 26,000 customers were without power.

Safety reminder

People should stay at least 10 metres (33 feet or the length of a school bus) away from any downed power lines.