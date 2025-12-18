Kaslo council, December 9: Draft South Kaslo plan unveiled

Photo: Castanet Kaslo municipal hall

Manager of Strategic Initiatives Ian Dunlop presented the draft development plan for South Kaslo, recently completed by Barefoot Planning and Design.

“The South Kaslo lands represent a rare opportunity for the Village to guide meaningful, phased growth that reflects local values, addresses housing needs, and provides long-term community benefits,” reads the opening page of the plan.

The 40 acres of mostly Village-owned land is located south and east of Kaslo River, bordered by Highway 31 to the west and Arena and Balfour Avenues to the south. Downtown Kaslo is less than one kilometre away, connected via the bridge on Highway 31.

The development aims to support diverse and attainable housing; protect and integrate natural systems; promote civic, recreational and small-scale commercial uses; and create resilience through low-impact design.

The plan splits the land into three core development areas. The centrepiece of the community would be where Oak Avenue comes off of Highway 31, where the plan envisions a small commercial area with smaller housing and multi-residential options. The north end of the site would see medium-density development, such as row houses. The south end would see larger single-family homes, typical of that part of Kaslo. Dunlop said the Village could begin developing the south end to generate income through property sales to start funding the rest of the development.

The consultant is creating an online presentation for the Village’s website, with a feedback form. On Thursday, December 18 at 6 pm, in council chambers or via remote attendance, the consultant will host a Q&A session for the public. Input will be compiled and the final plan will be presented at the January 27 regular council meeting.

Campground fees increasing

Camping fees at the Kaslo Municipal Campground are increasing by $5 for the 2026 season. The campground operator recommended the increase to keep up with operational costs, save for future improvements, and align rates with comparable campgrounds in the region.

Public Notice Bylaw updated

Council adopted an updated Public Notice Bylaw, which outlines where the Village will advertise public notices.

The new bylaw will now allow public notices to be posted via the Village’s official social media platforms. It no longer requires the Village to advertise public notices in a local newspaper. However, CAO Robert Baker noted that as long as there is a local newspaper, the Village will continue advertising in it.

DVP denied for fence

Council denied a Development Variance Permit (DVP) for a fence on Oak Avenue that was built too tall. The applicant will need to remove or modify the fence to comply with the Land Use Bylaw. They are also required to confirm property boundaries.

The fence was constructed without a DVP and exceeds the maximum height of 0.9 metres within 4.5 metres of the front and exterior lot lines. The neighbouring property owner also expressed worry that parts of the fence may be constructed on their property. As well, the fence’s construction is dubious, with some posts not standing straight and appearing to support too much weight.

Development procedures bylaw amended

Council gave three readings to an amendment to the Development Procedures Bylaw, to remove a clause that states that Development Variance Permits (DVP) denied by council may be appealed to the Board of Variance.

CAO Robert Baker noted that the clause is inconsistent with the Local Government Act and the role of the Board of Variance, which doesn’t have jurisdiction over a council’s decision on a DVP.

Outdoor burning bylaw repealed

Council gave two readings to a bylaw that would repeal the Village of Kaslo Outdoor Burning Regulation Bylaw.

The Village is planning to repeal the bylaw because outdoor burning is already governed by provincial legislation: the Environment Management Act, the Wildfire Act, the Open Burning Smoke Control Regulation, the Wildfire Regulation, the Solid Fuel Burning Domestic Appliance Regulation, and the Waste Discharge Regulation. Having a Village bylaw is redundant.

