Village of Kaslo presents revised bylaw governing council meeting conduct

Significant changes to how council meetings are conducted and organized were the topic of major discussion during the Village of Kaslo’s Dec. 9 council meeting.

CAO Robert Baker presented the key updates appearing in the revised Council Procedures Bylaw, which council gave first and second reading.

The bylaw sets out rules for how meetings are organized, how decisions are made, and how participants are involved. The changes aim to increase transparency and inclusivity, enhance public engagement, build trust and accountability, and promote consistency.

The most noteworthy changes are the means by which the public can provide input to council. Council meetings will now have two public input sessions: one 15-minute period at the beginning, and one 10-minute period at the end. The first period will include both verbal and written input, while the second will only include verbal.

Those interested in speaking during a public input period must register in-person prior to the start of the meeting and may speak for up to two minutes. Input is not limited to items on the agenda.

After those on the list are finished, online attendees may provide input in the order they are recognized. Council members will not respond to input, but may consider it when addressing business items.

The public may also submit written input. Three types are permitted: a request for information or clarification regarding corporate activities and initiatives; conveyance of information; and/or a complaint pertaining to corporate service delivery.

Submissions can be emailed, delivered in hard copy to City Hall, or submitted via an online webform – no later than 12 pm the day before the council meeting. Submissions are limited to 750 words, or three pages, including accompanying materials.

The limit is set to replicate the two minutes allotted to verbal speakers. Written input will appear on the agenda. Written input that exceeds 750 words can be submitted to a council member, who may decide to include it on the agenda as an information item. These written submissions must be submitted by 12 p.m. on the Tuesday of the week prior to a meeting.

Two definitions are now clarified in the bylaw: presentations and delegations.

Presentations are an address to council to provide information of interest to council and residents. Presentations are usually, but not necessarily, related to non-business items. Requests for action are not submitted as part of a presentation.

Delegations are an address to council at the request of the person wishing to speak. Delegations relate to an item of business on the agenda.

Requests for presentations and delegations must be submitted 15 days prior to the meeting date. Accompanying slides are due by 12 p.m. the Friday before the meeting. Presentations are limited to 10 minutes, and delegations are limited to five minutes. There is a maximum of one presentation and one delegation per meeting, but a majority vote may increase this number for a subsequent meeting.

Council members may also provide input. Council may submit a request to include correspondence for action on an agenda as an ‘other business’ item. Requests must include a memorandum with a recommendation. Council may also submit a request to include correspondence as a ‘for information’ item. No discussion or motion may arise from these items unless council passes a unanimous resolution.

The revised bylaw also applies to committee, commission, and advisory body meetings. Along with the bylaw, staff have also revised a series of complementing policies which will be presented to council at subsequent meetings.