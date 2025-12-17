FortisBC, Nelson Hydro crews restore power to most areas affected by blackout

Photo: FortisBC Several rural regions (in red) are still without power Wednesday night after a storm knocked out power Wednesday morning.

The party is back on as power has returned to most of the 16,000 people across the West Kootenay and the South Okanagan after a storm knocked out electricity to the region Wednesday morning.

FortisBC reported widespread outages this morning in Creston, the Slocan Valley, Fruitvale, Rossland, Salmo, both sides of Kootenay Lake and many of the rural areas of the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK).

There are, however, several areas across the rural stretches of the RDCK that are without power as FortisBC crews continue to try to restore the service.

Power for the entire North Shore that is serviced by Nelson Hydro lost power Wednesday morning, closing most rural schools. As of 3 p.m., Nelson Hydro was advising that power had been restored to all but a few isolated customers along that stretch.

For people still without power and have not been contacted by Nelson Hydro, they are advised to call the Nelson Hydro outage line (1-877-324-9376).

“Thanks to the Nelson Hydro and Martech power line crews for their dedication to customers in challenging storm conditions,” read a note on Nelson Hydro’s social media page.