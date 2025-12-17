Several West Kootenay communities without power after wind storm, multiple highways closed

Several West Kootenay communities are in the dark after a wind storm Tuesday night.
FortisBC is reporting widespread outages in Creston, the Slocan Valley, Fruitvale, Rossland, Salmo and both sides of Kootenay Lake.
The municipality of Creston issued a statement saying an estimated time of restoration is not available.
The City of Rossland issued a similar notice, asking residents to stay away from fallen power lines.
DriveBC is also reporting highway closures on Highway 3B north of Rossland, Highway 3 east of Salmo, Highway 3A north of Creston and part of Highway 3 east of Castlegar due to fallen trees and power lines. Anyone heading out on the roads should check DriveBC before departing.
We are experiencing several outages across the #KootenayBC and #OkanaganBC regions due to the storms. Crews are working as safely and quickly as possible to restore power. Please refer to our outage map for updates: https://t.co/jT1DiF0mG8 #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/z2p4FVigkO— FortisBC (@FortisBC) December 17, 2025