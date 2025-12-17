Several West Kootenay communities without power after wind storm, multiple highways closed

Photo: FortisBC Red areas show power outages in West Kootenay.

Several West Kootenay communities are in the dark after a wind storm Tuesday night.

FortisBC is reporting widespread outages in Creston, the Slocan Valley, Fruitvale, Rossland, Salmo and both sides of Kootenay Lake.

The municipality of Creston issued a statement saying an estimated time of restoration is not available.

The City of Rossland issued a similar notice, asking residents to stay away from fallen power lines.

DriveBC is also reporting highway closures on Highway 3B north of Rossland, Highway 3 east of Salmo, Highway 3A north of Creston and part of Highway 3 east of Castlegar due to fallen trees and power lines. Anyone heading out on the roads should check DriveBC before departing.