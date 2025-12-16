Province confirms two additional cases of chronic wasting disease in Kootenay region

Photo: Wikimedia, Creative Commons A deer with chronic wasting disease. Two more cases of the disease have been confirmed out of the East Kootenay.

Two more deer have tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in the Kootenay region, the province has confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

To date, there have been eight confirmed cases of CWD in B.C., all within the East Kootenay region, from deer harvested near Cranbrook, Kimberley and Jaffray.

CWD is an infectious and fatal disease that affects cervids, including deer, elk, moose and caribou. Both of these new cases were detected within B.C.’s existing CWD management zone in the Kootenay region.

Once CWD is introduced to an area, it is unlikely that the disease will be eradicated completely. However, if caught early, management efforts can contain the disease to limit infection and the rate of further spread.

Understanding what causes CWD and limiting risky activities, such as transporting infected materials, is key to preventing the spread of CWD to new areas.

“As more cases of CWD are confirmed, we are encouraging hunters in every part of B.C. to submit samples from every animal they harvest,” said Jesse Zeman, executive director, B.C. Wildlife Federation.

“Hunters and hunting continue to be the best tool we have to identify and manage chronic wasting disease. Hunting is a useful tool in the targeted management of CWD hotspots to keep the prevalence of CWD low.”

There is no direct evidence that CWD can be transmitted to humans, and there have been no reported cases in people, the province noted in its release. However, to prevent any potential risk of transmission or illness, Health Canada and the World Health Organization recommend that people do not eat meat or other parts of an animal infected with CWD.

Working with hunters

It is a condition of the general hunting licence that all licence holders who harvest a deer, elk or moose in the CWD management zone submit samples to a designated drop-off location. There is no cost for this.

Hunters also have the opportunity to participate in a special hunt within the CWD management zone, from Jan. 5-31, during which they may harvest one additional deer beyond the regional bag limit of two to support surveillance and response efforts.

Elsewhere in B.C., people are encouraged to continue voluntarily submitting samples from harvested deer, elk and moose to help determine where the disease is present and how far it may have spread.

The Kootenay and Peace regions are target areas for testing because those areas are at higher risk based on proximity to positive cases outside of B.C.