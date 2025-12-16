Police to unveil Osprey Bird as mascot to help foster ‘meaningful connections’ in Nelson

Photo: Police board agenda The new Nelson Police Department mascot will be the Osprey Bird.

The new face of the Nelson Police Department has been found.

The city’s police force is looking to acquire a costume to outfit its adopted mascot in the Osprey Bird, with its unveiling expected in spring.

The choice of the osprey “reflects the department’s values and mission, as the osprey symbolizes patience, keen observation skills, tenacity, and perseverance,” it was noted at the police board meeting in November.

“These traits align with the qualities essential to effective community policing and public service,” the agenda report stated.

Furthermore, the mascot aligns with the NPD’s strategic plan, specifically its pillars of community engagement:

Inclusivity;

Community policing; and

Communication and outreach

The mascot is expected to enhance community engagement, promote public safety education and foster positive relationships between law enforcement and residents — especially youth. It will serve as a friendly, recognizable figure at public events, school visits and safety campaigns.

“The mascot will serve as a visual and interactive representation of these strategic priorities, reinforcing the department’s commitment to building trust and fostering meaningful connections with all members of the community,” the report noted.

The budget has been approved and the mascot costume could cost just over $8,000, including custom design, durable materials, cooling system and storage bag. No additional staffing is required for the mascot, since the costume can be worn by volunteers or officers during designated events.

The NPD has secured a $3,000 grant from the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC) to support the initiative. An additional $5,277.25 grant was requested from the Nelson Police Foundation to further support the project.