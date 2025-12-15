Chance of avalanche moves to ‘considerable’ in backcountry as wet weather continues

Photo: Avalanche Canada: Gab.Bouvet Dec. 13 observations from Grassy Mt. 120 cm snowpack at top of Grassy Mt. 115 cm snow depth at around 1,950 m. Dug snow pit and found solid ice crusts down five cm and another down 20 cm. Four finger snow down to about 65 cm following ice crusts.

Avalanche danger above the tree line in the backcountry is considerable heading into the early part of this week in the West Kootenay, according to Avalanche Canada (AC).

The national non-profit, public avalanche safety organization is forecasting “considerable” avalanche risk above the tree line heading into Thursday, with the risk moving from “moderate” to “considerable” below the tree line by Wednesday as up to 35 centimetres of snow could fall in the alpine on that day.

The chance of avalanches is in the possible to verging on likely range, according to the service. “As storm slabs will likely develop through the day … the more snow there is, the worse the problem,” the forecast read. “If it's raining, be alert for wet loose avalanches.”

A few small storm slabs were triggered on Saturday, running on the new crust that's just below the surface, the report stated.

“Up to 10 centimetres of snow in places has buried a widespread melt–freeze crust,” it read. “Beneath this crust, the snow remains moist due to the recent warm and wet weather. Some alpine areas or regions that received less rain may remain crust-free.”

A mid-November crust, with facets or surface hoar above it, is now buried 50 to 100 cm deep, but the lower snowpack is generally well settled and bonded, AC noted.

Snowpack depth at tree line ranges from roughly 90 to 160 cm, but decreases quickly at lower elevations, leaving many below tree line slopes without sufficient snow coverage to produce avalanches.

Photo: Avalanche Canada Avalanche risk this week.

Terrain and travel advice

As the storm slab problem worsens, the easy solution is to choose more conservative terrain;

Watch for fresh storm slabs building throughout the day;

Avoid freshly wind-loaded terrain features; and

A moist or wet snow surface, pinwheeling, and natural avalanches are all indicators of a weakening snowpack.

Monday

Cloudy with 10 to 20 millimetres of precipitation as snow or rain at tree line.

60 to 80 km/h southwest ridge top wind.

Tree line temperature 0 °C.

Freezing level reaching 2,200 metres.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy with five to 10 cm of snow.

50 km/h southwest ridge top wind.

Tree line temperature -2 °C.

Freezing level 1,600 m.

Wednesday