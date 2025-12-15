Leafs shutout on road trip to the border to visit Bruins

Photo: Timothy Schafer Sebastien Conne-Correnti of the Nelson Leafs (15) wasn't able to battle free against the Grand Forks Border Bruins on Saturday night in an 8-0 road loss.

The two major weaknesses in the Nelson Leafs’ game played the primary role in an 8-0 loss on the road on Saturday night in Grand Forks against the Border Bruins.

A lack of scoring and four power play goals against meant the Leafs dropped another game — they are 1-7-2 in the last 10 games — in KIJHL regular season action, this time to a Murdoch Division rival in front of 381 unsympathetic fans in Grand Forks.

Levi Astill scored the winner 49 seconds into the game for the Border Bruins with his 15th goal, then scored two more (17) and collected an assist for a four-point performance. In addition to the four power play goals, the Leafs allowed two short-handed goals against by Ashton Schram.

Jacob Armstrong allowed four goals on 14 shots for the Leafs then was pulled in favour of Reid Schweitzer who played the final 40 minutes and stopped 26 of 30 shots.

The Border Bruins were four-for-seven on the power play and none of the 19 shots on goal the Leafs managed in the game — and a total of two in the third period — went in to the net.

The Leafs remain — with recent emphasis — the lowest scoring team in the league at 2.51 goals for per game, with 53 goals scored. It is less than half of the 115 the division-leading Beaver Valley Nitehawks have scored (albeit in three fewer games).

And on the penalty kill, the Leafs are also the lowest percentage at successfully killing the man disadvantage at 68.1 per cent, almost five percentage points behind the nearest team. Those unsuccessful kills account for 41 per cent of the total goals the Leafs have surrendered this season (38).

But living by the sword and dying on it as a result has not been a lesson learned for the Leafs with the club having the second highest times short handed rate in the league at 5.6. Merritt Centennials spend the most time per game on the penalty kill at 6.2, but have a 74.8 per cent successful penalty kill rate.

Special teams are not the Leafs strong suit with the third lowest power play success rate at 16.3 per cent — 15 goals and 28 per cent of their total goals scored — ahead of the Chase Heat (15 per cent) and the Golden Rockets (13.6 per cent).

Not that the Leafs have had many opportunities to improve their power play as they sit with the third least power play opportunities per game at 4.38 (92 overall). Creston Valley Thunder Cats have the least opportunities on the power play (four per game) but they make it count with a 26.7 per cent success rate, and 100 Mile House Wranglers (4.1 per game) also click at a 23.2 per cent success rate on the power play.

The loss keeps the Leafs mired in fourth place in the KIJHL’s Neil Murdoch Division with a record of 7-12-2, and the club is 19th overall out of the 21-team league.

For some goal highlights, click here.

Photo: KIJHL website Neil Murdoch Division standings

Next game

Revenge, if were to come, could happen this Friday night at the Nelson and District Community Complex (7 p.m.) against the Border Bruins. The next night the Leafs play one of the two teams lower than them in the standings with the Spokane Braves in town (7 p.m.).

In other Murdoch Division games …

Saturday

Castlegar Rebels (1) at Revelstoke Grizzlies (5)

The Grizzlies led 3-0 after the first period with Hunter Fuoco’s first goal proving to be the winner against the Rebels. Julian Knelsen scored the lone Rebels goal late in the second period as Austin Seibel made 30 saves for the Grizzlies. Evan Leggett was busy in the Rebels net stopping 46 of the 51 shots he faced. Brennen Coutts scored twice for the Grizzlies.

Spokane Braves (4) at Fernie Ghostriders (5) OT

The Ghostriders scored with 22 seconds remaining in regulation on the power-play to force overtime, then won on Ben Skarsen’s goal 28 seconds into the period. It was his second of the game. Leo den Besten made 24 saves. Ethan Mann was heavily tested in the Braves goal and finished with 57 saves - making 22 in the second period alone. Cameron Oien scored his 14th goal for Spokane, while Jason Grey and Deegan Sellers each had two points.

Transactions