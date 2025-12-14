Co-op Radio benefit to raise money to replace stolen gear after break-in

Photo: File The event will be a fundraiser for KCR to replace the equipment recently stolen from the basement.

A Kootenay Christmas fundraiser is being planned to help Kootenay Co-op Radiio recover from its recent break-in and gear theft.

Kootenay Co-op Radio has a family-friendly event planned for Sunday, Dec. 21 from 3-4 p.m. for KCR’s Olde Timey Christmas Holiday Radio Show Hour.

Filled with holiday cheer and a star studded line-up featuring music with Bella Cat, an interview with Santa and Mrs Claus from their holiday home at the North Pole, seasonal stories and a whole host of other surprises, said KCR’s Adam O. Thomas.

The event will be a fundraiser for KCR to replace the equipment recently stolen from the basement.

Call in (250) 352-9600 and make a donation over the phone or online and use the keyword “gift.”

Listen from the comfort of your home at 93.5FM in Nelson, 107.5FM in New Denver and Silverton, 101.5FM Lower Slocan Valley and Castlegar, 96.5FM Crawford Bay and North Kootenay Lake or listen online at www.kootenaycoopradio.com.