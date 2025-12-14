Living Lakes Canada among Canadian organizations awarded grants by Wawanesa Insurance

Photo: Wawanesa Insurance website screenshot Living Lakes Canada in Nelson was the recipient of a national grant to continue its wildfire suppression project.

The good work of one of the top environmental organizations in the region is being recognized and supported with a grant by Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company to keep doing the good work.

Nelson-based Living Lakes Canada (LLC) is being given the grant through the Wawanesa Climate Champions local grants initiative, and LLC is one of five organizations across Canada dealing with local climate adaptation and mitigation projects that aim to reduce the effects of extreme weather on communities.

Living Lakes Canada funding — part of $200,000 in total for all of the 2025 recipients — will be used towards its Mapping Water Resources for Wildfire Suppression project.

The project is expected to help communities in southeast B.C. adapt to growing wildfire and drought risks by creating detailed maps of available water resources.

As Canadian communities face increasing risks from severe, climate-driven natural disasters, supporting local resilience is important, said Mitchell McEwen, Wawanesa’s director of sustainability, climate resilience and community impact.

“Climate change is affecting the places we live and work in ways that require practical, local solutions,” he said.

Since its launch in 2024, the Wawanesa Climate Champions local grants have awarded more than $488,000 to help fund community-based projects. The initiative is part of the broader Wawanesa Climate Champions program, which invests $2 million annually to support the people and organizations on the front lines of climate change.

Living Lakes Canada (LLC) is an award-winning non-governmental organization that facilitates collaboration in monitoring, restoration and policy development initiatives for the long-term protection of lakes, rivers, aquifers, wetlands and watersheds across Canada.