Whitewater opens some runs for first day of latest ski season

It was opening day for the ages on Friday, according to Whitewater Mountain Resort reports.

Mainly cloudy conditions with isolated flurries and a 140-centimetre base greeted hundreds of skiers at the hill, 21 kilometres southeast of Nelson.

“That was an opening day for the books,” the ski hill released on Saturday morning.

Raven, Silver King and Summit chairs were working on opening day, along with the Hummer Handle tow — as well as Fresh Tracks Café, Coal Oil Johnny’s, Freshies Coffee Bar and Hummingbird Lodge Café — served up a classic Whitewater day.

Whitewater staff did warn that early season conditions still existed on the mountain.

“We ask our guests to respect all terrain c

Photo: File A 140-centimetre base greeted skiers on opening day at Whitewater on Friday.

losures which are in place for your safety and the safety of our on-mountain teams,” it noted in a statement. “More runs will open as soon as conditions permit, but until then please take a cautious approach to terrain selection.”

Another five centimetres of snow is expected overnight, with a base temperature of zero degrees Celsius.

People can check the grooming report here.

Current “mountain conditions” delayed the opening of the resort by one week, with existing limited grooming options and snow coverage variable around the resort.

“Our priority is always to ensure that our guests have a safe and fun experience on the mountain, and the hill needs a little more time to reach that point,” the resort explained about its decision.