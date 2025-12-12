Backcountry ski conditions sour with wet and warm weather

Photo: keckes14, Avalanche Canada Cabin peak skiing from Huckleberry: Great skiing above 1,800 m, many hazards (alder, trees, rocks) below 1,800 m. No signs of instability.

A hard crust isn’t good on a pie, nor is it conducive to good skiing, but that is the state of backcountry across the West Kootenay with warm and wet weather washing and freezing the slopes over the last few days.

According to Avalanche Canada, the hard crust on the snow surface across West Kootenay ranges will help strengthen the snowpack, but it may cause tough travel conditions.

“Keep your guard up as storm slabs may remain sensitive to human triggering,” the latest report Friday evening predicted for the weekend. “Although a supportive surface crust reduces the likelihood of triggering an avalanche, use caution anywhere the crust does not exist or is thin and weak.”

No new avalanche activity has been reported since the recent warm and wet storm, the national service reported, but numerous storm slab avalanches, ranging from size one to three, were reported on Tuesday.

"These occurred on all aspects and elevation bands, and were primarily triggered naturally or by explosives,” the report stated. “A few of these avalanches stepped down to a layer of surface hoar described in the snowpack summary.”

There was a trace amount of new snow are accumulating over a widespread melt–freeze crust, which varies in thickness and strength with elevation. Beneath the crust, the snow remains moist due to the recent warm and wet weather.

However, some alpine areas may remain crust-free. A mid-November crust, with facets or surface hoar above it, is now buried 50 to 100 centimetres deep.

“The lower snowpack is generally well settled and bonded,” the report read.

There isn’t much risk of an avalanche at lower elevations, with snowpack depth at tree line ranging from roughly 90 to 160 cm, but it decreases quickly at lower elevations, leaving many below tree line slopes without sufficient snow coverage to produce avalanches.

Terrain and travel advice

A hard crust on the snow surface will help strengthen the snowpack, but may cause tough travel conditions.

Keep your guard up as storm slabs may remain sensitive to human triggering.

Weekend mountain weather

Friday night

Cloudy.

Four to five centimetres of snow.

Wind is 30 km/h west ridge top.

Tree line temperature: -3 °C.

Freezing level is 1,400 metres.

Saturday

Cloudy.

One to three mm of precipitation expected as snow or rain at tree line.

Wind is 30 km/h southwest ridge top.

Tree line temperature: -1 °C.

Freezing level is 2,000 m.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy.

One to four mm of precipitation as snow or rain at tree line.

Wind is 50 km/h southwest ridge top.

Tree line temperature -1 °C.

Freezing level is 2,100 m.

Monday

Cloudy.

Twenty five to 40 mm of precipitation as snow or rain at tree line.

Wind is 60 km/h southwest ridge top wind.

Tree line temperature 0 °C.

Freezing level 1,900 m.

More details can be found in the Mountain Weather Forecast.