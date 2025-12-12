BC Prosecution Service says no charges against Nakusp Mountie involved in fatal crash

Photo: The Canadian Press An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

British Columbia's Prosecution Service says a Nakusp Mountie who was involved in a fatal crash in November 2024 will not face charges.

In a news release, it says the officer activated police lights and sirens and began trailing a stolen truck onto Highway 6 around 3:15 p.m. Nov. 25, 2024.

It says the truck driver accelerated past a school bus, then lost control on a curve and crashed into a ditch where the vehicle flipped over.

The prosecution service says the driver died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, while a passenger who was inside the truck was uninjured.

It says because a person was fatally injured, the Independent Investigations Office began looking into the case but determined there were no reasonable grounds to believe the officer committed an offence.

BCPS says it has also concluded that the evidence did not meet the charge assessment standard, so none were approved against the Mountie.