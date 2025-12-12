Full cost requested for Lakeside regional park operation from regional park service 

Photo: City of Nelson agenda The city will be asking the regional district and its parks commission for more money for the operation of Lakeside Park and its waterfront fields.

Lakeside Park and its waterfront sports fields have long been used by people outside of the city of Nelson, having been designated as a regional park in 2019.

In that year a Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) service (S202) was created for Lakeside Park ($350,000) — along with Salmo’s KP Park ($4,000) — to support park operations, but funding has not kept pace with rising costs due to inflation and longer operating seasons.

The ask is now on paper after Nelson city council passed a resolution on Dec. 2 at its regular meeting directing staff to formally request additional funding for the operation and maintenance of Lakeside Park and waterfront sports fields.

Earlier this year, the RDCK’s parks commission recommended a modest funding increase, yet net expenditures for Lakeside Park have grown from $405,000 in 2019 to a projected $500,000 in 2026, noted a Nelson city staff report.

On Nov. 26, City of Nelson staff were invited to present to the RDCK parks commission on the importance of Lakeside and the waterfront sports fields as key assets in the regional parks system.

“Staff reminded the commission of the many amenities and recreation opportunities these parks provide, as well as the numerous regional user groups that regularly schedule activities in these parks,” city chief financial officer Chris Jury told council.

An update on historical and current operating expenditures, as well as a preliminary budget for 2026 was presented. The estimated net costs for Lakeside Park in 2026 is $500,487.

As a result, city council is now advocating for full funding of urban regional parks to match the support provided to rural parks. Since Nelson funds 51 per cent of the S202 service, the request is for the other partners to support the remaining 49 per cent of the project — an amount of $113,178 — in the RDCK 2026 budget.

In addition, the importance of the Lakeside bathhouse was highlighted in the request for consideration of Community Works Funds for its revitalization. The city is also requesting a one-time capital funding of $300,000 from Community Works Funds for the refurbishment of the Lakeside Bathhouse.

“We talk about all of these services that we have with them and it never gets to be on a piece of paper,” said Nelson Mayor Janice Morrison. “This … gives us something to share with our neighbours so we have a point to start a discussion otherwise (the request) is just like sand blowing in the desert."