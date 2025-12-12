RDCK purchases land to create future community regional park in Creston Valley

Photo: B.C. Parks Foundation The red outlined region of the Goat River valley has been purchased for the creation of a public-access park by the regional district.

Long-term public access to one of the more popular natural areas in the regional district has been secured.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) announced Thursday afternoon it had purchased 3823 Goat Canyon Road in electoral area B for $899,000.

The 4.4-acre property will become a future regional park and re-open long-term public access to the Goat River, adding parkland for the communities of Creston and regional district electoral areas A, B and C.

Securing this land marks an important step in re-establishing a community gathering place cherished by generations, said Roger Tierney, RDCK electoral area B director.

“This acquisition represents an important step toward improving parkland access in the region,” he said. “As we move into planning, it is important that we hear from residents to help shape the future of this regional park, while also continuing our engagement with the Yaqan Nuʔkiy.”

While the land is now publicly owned, it is not yet open for public use, the regional district said in a statement. A full risk assessment must be completed, and any identified risks mitigated, before the public can safely enjoy the park.

“Over the next year, the RDCK will complete these site assessments and begin developing a management plan to guide access, safety, and environmental protection,” the RDCK stated.

People will have opportunities to provide input as planning for the future of the park moves forward. The RDCK will share engagement details once they have been determined.

The RDCK has also been in contact with Yaqan Nuʔkiy throughout the acquisition and will continue their engagement as planning advances.

The land acquisition was made possible through contributions from Columbia Basin Trust ($540,000), B.C. Parks Foundation ($200,000) and the RDCK ($159,000).

“Restoring access to the Goat River has long been a community priority, and we’re pleased to help make this important step possible,” said Katie Kendall, senior manager, delivery of benefits, Columbia Basin Trust.