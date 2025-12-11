High streamflow advisory upgraded to flood watch by province

Photo: Wikimedia, Creative Commons A flood watch is now in effect for the West Kootenay, according to the B.C. Rivers Forecast Centre.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has upgraded the West Kootenay area from a high streamflow advisory to a flood watch.

This means river and stream levels are rising and will approach or may exceed their banks.

The flood watch affects the entire Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK), but it specifically highlights the Kaslo River below Kemp Creek, the Slocan River near Crescent Valley and the tributaries around Creston and Nelson.

Due to rising snowmelt rates and 30 to 50 millimetres of expected rainfall in the forecast the potential for flooding continues to increase.

“Residents are advised to stay clear of the fast flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high streamflow period,” the forecast centre warned.

A series of atmospheric rivers is impacting British Columbia and the West Kootenay through this week. Although the heaviest rainfall is focused on coastal areas, there is a spillover of rainfall into the South Interior.

Rivers are expected to rise in response to rainfall and snowmelt. Current hydrologic modelling is forecasting higher flows around the Boundary and Kootenay region, the centre reported.

“Significant flood hazard is not expected, however localized high flows, particularly in lower elevation creeks and smaller watersheds is possible,” it stated.

Heavy rain and high streamflow bring increased risk for unstable banks, river erosion, submerged roads, swift water hazards, flooding and landslides.