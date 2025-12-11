Police warn of changing road conditions while wild weather whips the region

Photo: File The NPD has received and responded to multiple calls about vehicle collisions in the city this week.

As the wet winter weather worsens, the number of vehicle collisions keeps climbing, according to the Nelson police.

Nelson Police Department (NPD) officers responded to multiple motor-vehicle collisions this week. With rain and variable weather conditions expected to continue, police are urging the public to drive with increased caution.

“Road conditions can change quickly at this time of year,” said NPD special constable Harmandeep Singh. “Slowing down gives yourself extra time and can prevent a collision.”

Drivers are encouraged to follow these safety tips:

Turn on headlights during periods of darkness or reduced visibility;

Reduce speed and allow for longer stopping distances;

Avoid distractions such as mobile devices; and

Increase following distance to allow time to react.

Calls for service

Members of the Nelson Police Department responded to 123 calls for service in the city from Dec. 2-9.