Increases approved for water, wastewater and resource recovery city utilities

Photo: File Three utility rates will be increasing in Nelson in the new year after city council approved the percentage increases.

Without any fanfare, the proposed increases to water, wastewater and resource recovery utilities moved from the realm possibility into the reality of bylaw for Nelsonites.

At its Dec. 2 regular council meeting, Nelson city council voted in favour of pulling an extra $100 per year out of the wallets of its taxpayers to cover the increasing utility costs of municipal water, wastewater and resource recovery.

In a special budget meeting last month, city staff tossed a pre-budget pitch of rate increases to resource recovery — $25 more per year to $175 — a $38 increase to water rates and a $45 increase for wastewater utility rates.

Those increases remain unchanged after the bylaw passed, with the latter increase used for upgrades to capital infrastructure for water supply and wastewater treatment.

Based on an average assessed home in Nelson, the increases work out to $8 per month — after the discount — or an annual increase of $100 per year.

According to a city staff report, the utility rate increases are needed to address “increasing operational expenses, to deliver critical capital replacement projects and to support the aspirations identified in Nelson Next by protecting water, reducing waste and lowering emissions.”

In a budget meeting last month, it was revealed that the both operations and capital replacement needed a budget increase, given the significant generational asset renewals scheduled for the next 10 years.

City capital projects include the Five Mile pipeline replacement project as well as the wastewater force main, the treated water storage project and treatment plant upgrades.

The utility rate increases would take effect Jan. 1, 2026 and be included in the utility rate invoices that will be sent to residents in February 2026.