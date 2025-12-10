NPD launch Counter Attack this week as holiday season ramps up 

Photo: File Police sifted through 400 drivers this week during the Christmas season Counter Attack.

Around 400 vehicles were filtered through Nelson Police Department (NPD) road checks this week, with only one driver found to be operating under the influence.

The NPD conducted its Counter Attack road check for impaired drivers, with one driver issued a 24-hour driving prohibition after officers determined they were driving under the influence of alcohol.

“With the holiday season approaching, we know people are attending gatherings and celebrations,” said NPD special constable Harmandeep Singh. “We’re asking everyone to plan ahead. Impaired driving endangers not only the driver, but every person who shares the road with them.”

Police encourage motorists to have a designated driver, arrange a ride, or take turns being the sober driver. Even small amounts of alcohol or drugs can significantly reduce reaction time and decision-making, said Singh.