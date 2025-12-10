Theft from vehicle reminder to public on how to stop thieves during Christmas season

Photo: Contributed Police are reminding Nelsonites about how to stop thieves from ruining Christmas.

On Dec. 4 the Nelson Police Department responded to a report of theft from a vehicle in the 500 block of Lake Street.

The vehicle owner reported that several items had been taken, including an umbrella and paddle board attachments.

“Crimes of opportunity like this can happen in seconds,” said NPD special constable Harmandeep Singh. “A few simple steps can greatly reduce the chance of becoming a victim.”

Those steps include these vehicle-security precautions: