Larger city grant asked for by library despite dropping circulation, participation

Photo: File The Nelson Public Library is asking for more money — five per cent from the city and seven per cent from the regional district — to fund its operations in 2026.

Nelson’s library is asking city council for a vote of support in the form of a five per cent increase to its next year’s operating budget, despite a drop in physical circulation of library materials.

On Dec. 2, the Nelson Public Library made its annual pitch to city council for justification of its annual ask on a City of Nelson operating grant, a $724,723 contribution this year, with the elected officials now entering into budget discussions. The library is putting forth a request for a $36,929 increase to the grant.

“Libraries matter. They are essential, dynamic spaces where communities thrive,” said Tracey Therrien, Nelson chief librarian, to begin her illustration of the case for the increase.

The library is also asking for a seven per cent increase from the Regional District of Central Kootenay — which contributed $180,309 in 2025 — which amounts to $13,522 more for its operating income budget.

With provincial financing essentially operating on 2010 levels, the increased asks reflect negotiated union agreements and continued Sunday openings, while leveraging one-time grants to afford technology upgrades, said Therrien. And making the budget adjustments is necessary to maintain service levels, she pointed out.

“If funding falls short, service reductions may be unavoidable but our goal is to sustain accessibility and value for our residents,” she said.

The library’s annual visits could project to nearly 130,000 for 2025, explained Anni Holtby, public library board chair, which translates into an average of around 500 visits per day.

“These numbers are a full return to our pre-pandemic numbers,” said Holtby.

While a library card isn’t required to attend a program or use the space, more residents are choosing to formally sign up for a membership. As a result, cardholder numbers have jumped significantly, from around 11,000 in 2024 to 11,750 (projected) in 2025, with about 7,800 active members in Nelson.

Physical circulation of materials is declining, however, as was participation in programs — due to a vacancy for the children’s department librarian — but digital circulation is increasing, said Holtby.

“This trend holds a financial challenge for our library, as digital materials cost significantly more,” she said, adding that it means the library must start to re-allocate more of its funds to digital demand. “Your investment in the public library is a statement that library services do matter.”

Despite a drop in physical circulation, the library is still considering a new living situation. Conducted by Selkirk Innovates, the “Nelson Public Library, Future Needs Assessment” last year recommended support for ongoing improvements to service delivery, an expanded or renovated facility, new and enhanced funding streams and improved staffing capacity to reach out into the community and keep pace with the latest trends.

The 2024 needs assessment is helping prepare for the future with a redesigned library facility, said Holtby.

“A re-imagined library facility supports an alliance directly with many of the city’s OCP values, vibrant public spaces and a diversity of culture, year-round safe active lifestyles and tourism, and climate resiliency,” she said.

Digging for new digs

Through the report people shared many visions for what the Nelson library of the future could look like.

“Some of the themes that we heard repeatedly included more conversational seating, separate quiet areas, beautiful light-filled rooms, bookable meeting or event spaces, enhanced integration with the outdoors, and improved access (including parking),” said Therrien. “Many of these needs cannot be met in NPL’s existing facility given its location and space constraints.”

The library previously worked with an architect to develop a proposal for a new facility next to City Hall. While this proposal was not funded, the report recommended the library should continue to explore opportunities to develop a new facility.

The previously developed plan included many aspects that reflected community needs, including:

flexible spaces that could be booked for use by other organizations;

incorporating accessible design;

room for casual community interactions and a social commons;

space for truth, reconciliation and celebration of Indigenous cultures;

architecturally distinguished;

linked to outdoor green space;

integrated underground parking, and;

embedded multiple uses in that the upper floors of the building were slated for residential development.

— Source: Stanley Office of Architecture, 2020