Nelson Hydro looks back to move forward and recovers revenue in rate rise

Photo: File Nelson Hydro's approved rate increases are part of a “recovery mechanism” approved by the BCUC in the utility’s 2025 revenue requirement application.

The other shoe has dropped and triggered significant increases to rural and urban utility rates for Nelson Hydro customers, with the city-owned company receiving Nelson city council and provincial approval for its rate hikes.

The rate increase — 15.98 per cent for rural customers and 7.83 per cent for urban customers in 2026 — is due to approved higher deferral account recoveries for 2024 and 2025 by the B.C. Utilities Commission (BCUC).

Higher deferral account recoveries generally refers to a utility company's ability to recoup costs that were previously deferred (postponed from being billed to customers immediately).

It means the utility could have charged more in the past for its service but couldn’t, and now it can and is playing catch up.

Catch up equates — for a typical rural Nelson Hydro residential customer consuming approximately 1,000 kWh per month — into an average monthly bill increase of $24.05 in 2026 ($288.60 per year) and an additional $6.58 in 2027. There is a 3.77 per cent rate increase approved for rural customers in 2027.

The increase is part of a “recovery mechanism” approved by the BCUC in the utility’s 2025 revenue requirement application.

“Further, it is a necessary one-time recovery that supports the sustainability of the utility,” said Nelson Hydro general manager Scott Spencer in his report to city council on Dec. 2. “Accordingly, the rate increases accurately reflect the cost of serving the rural area.”

The new rates are effective Jan. 1, 2026, said city manager Kevin Cormack. The BCUC did approve the interim rate, he told council during that meeting.

“So we can start billing at the new rates after Christmas,” he said.

The 7.83 per cent bump in 2026 for urban customers is attributable to the 3.64 per cent general rate increase sought by Nelson Hydro’s power supplier, FortisBC, as well as a need to replenish Nelson Hydro’s capital reserve following extensive capital investment in 2024, said Spencer in his report.

The 7.83 percent urban rate increase is required to ensure the utility’s capital reserves — funded solely by urban rates only — are replenished to the target zone of $4-$9 million and remain there over the next several years to support the utility’s capital plans, he explained.

On Oct. 31, Nelson Hydro submitted a multi-year rate application to the BCUC requesting approval for the two rate increases. As detailed in the Hydro budget presentations in previous weeks, the increases were calculated using the BCUC-approved cost of service analysis (COSA).