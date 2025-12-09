RCMP charity foundation hosts community food and fundraiser

Photo: Creston RCMP Creston Cram the Cruiser fundraiser on Nov. 29.

The annual Cram the Cruiser event raised over $2,000 for the Creston school breakfast program and more than 500 pounds of food for the food bank.

On Nov. 29 the Creston RCMP Charity Foundation hosted its annual Cram the Cruiser event at Pealow’s Independent Grocer in Creston. The community came out in full force to support this important initiative, which raises funds for the local food bank and the local elementary schools breakfast program.

The event brings the whole community come together to support each other in providing for children and their families, said RCMP staff Sgt. Brandon Buliziuik, detachment commander.

“We are proud to report that we raised over $2,000 for the breakfast program and collected more than 500 pounds of food for the food bank,” he said. “The people of the Creston Valley continue to step up and provide amazing community support, something we are all so proud of. We can’t thank the public enough for the continued support of our fundraising initiatives.”

This year’s event was made possible thanks to the support of the Jamie Wall East Kootenay Royal Lepage Realty Team, Pealow’s Independent Grocers, YRB Highway Maintenance, as well as the participation of B.C. Ambulance and the Creston Valley Fire Department.