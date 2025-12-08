276398
Getting some closure: Avalanche control planned for Kootenay Pass

Hwy 3 temporary closure

Here comes the boom.

Avalanche control activity is planned on the Kootenay Pass starting today at 2 p.m. and will likely last for two hours, according to DriveBC.

As a result, Highway 3 will be closed between the west avalanche gate and the east avalanche gate — a distance of 18 kilometres — during that time to deliver the higher calling and knock the snow down.

As a result, get to know the East Shore with an alternate route available from Nelson to Creston along Highway 3A — utilizing the Kootenay Lake ferry — with an estimated travel time of two-and-a-half hours.

As of Monday morning, no other mountain passes in the West Kootenay region are affected by significant snow, or are slated for avalanche work.

