Proponent warns successful B.C. Supreme Court challenge would mean project abandoned

One week after a B.C. Supreme Court challenge was announced against the province to allow a hybrid backcountry ski resort to proceed without an environmental certificate the resort proponent was firing back on social media.

On Friday David Harley said the decision by Wildsight to officially file could “force a $2.5 million environmental assessment on the Zincton project.”

He contended that, because the Zincton Resort proposal — located 15 kilometres northeast of New Denver in the Selkirk Mountains — was a small project it was exempt by statute from an environmental assessment because it stayed below 1,700-bed units. Harley said a home is typically considered six bed units.

With environmental cleanup as part of the proposal — and most of the development contained to private land — Harley said the project had many upsides.

“(I)f approved, (it) will benefit locals the most, even if they don’t ski — clean water, year-round jobs, healthy kids and keeping the hospital and school open are important,” he wrote.

He threatened that if Wildsight wins its challenge in court he would abandon the Zincton project.

Four months ago the province’s Environmental Assessment Office (EAO) stated Zincton would not need to go through an environmental assessment process, and that B.C.’s Mountain Resorts Branch could properly handle the review process.

Led by Kootenay-based Wildsight, concerns had been raised previously about the project, claiming more year-round use of the region could negatively impact several species and habitats.

Those concerns came to a head on Nov. 28 when Wildsight filed a request in a Cranbrook court house for a judicial review of the province’s decision, seeking a court declaration that the refusal to carry out an environmental assessment was unreasonable and breached the duty of procedural fairness.

In a press release Dec. 1, Wildsight argued that the proposed 5,500-hectare development would convert critical grizzly bear and wolverine habitat into lift-serviced runs, backcountry skiing and a nearby resort village.