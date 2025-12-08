Leafs surrender three power play goals in latest loss at home

Photo: Timothy Schafer Leafs captain Quinn Ramsay (8) had two points in the 6-2 loss to the 100 Mile House Wranglers Sunday afternoon in Nelson.

What a difference a day makes.

One day after being perfect on the penalty kill in eight attempts in a 4-1 victory over the Chase Heat, the Nelson Leafs died on the sword against the 100 Mile House Wranglers on Sunday afternoon at home in a 6-2 loss, allowing three power play goals on four penalty kill efforts.

The first three penalties the Leafs took in the Sunday matinee at the Nelson and District Community Complex — in front of 177 fans — ended up in the net behind Leafs goaltender Reid Schweitzer (22 total shots faced). And a fourth goal in that span on a delayed penalty call against the Leafs, also resulted in a Wranglers’ goal after they pulled the goalie for an extra attacker.

Despite scoring on the delayed penalty, the Leafs were still assessed a cross-checking penalty on the play, which resulted in the Wranglers’ third power play goal and blew the game open at 4-1 early in the third period.

With the effort the Leafs last-place penalty kill dropped even further, from a 71.3 per cent penalty kill rate to 69.6 per cent — the worst in the KIJHL. To compound the scenario, the Leafs are stricken with the second most times on the penalty kill in the entire 21-team league — at a rate of 5.6 penalty kill situations per game — ahead of only the Merritt Centennials (6.2).

The Leafs also aren’t getting the benefit of any calls from the referees, with the fewest power play opportunities in the league at 86, with an average of 4.3 times per game. The man advantage crew operates, however, at only a 15.1 per cent clip — the third-worst such rate in the KIJHL.

Leafs captain Quinn Ramsay had two points in the game, including an assist on the power play goal by Jackson MacIntosh (his second) off of an Owen Hurst pass. Ramsay sniped a smart top-shelf marker late in the third period — from a Kayvon Moghareb-Samadi pass — for his team-leading 13th goal and 23rd point.

In two weekend games the Leafs captain had five points, including two goals.

The loss keeps the Leafs from gaining any ground out from the KIJHL basement, dropping them to 7-11-2, fourth place in the Neil Murdoch Division and 18th out of 21 teams across the league.

Next game

The Leafs play Saturday, Dec. 13 (7 p.m.) in Grand Forks against the Border Bruins (14-10-0-1). The boundary bears won 5-2 against the Chase Heat Saturday night.