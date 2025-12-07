City's venerable arena celebrates 90th anniversary

Photo: Submitted The Civic Arena when it was first built.

Nov. 29, 1935 marked the Civic Arena's official opening — now 90 years ago — with two days of community activities concluding with a hockey game between the Trail Smoke Eaters and the Nelson Maple Leafs.

In 2010, led by the Nelson Regional Sports Council, a celebration of the Civic Arena's 75th anniversary was held, with large signage created inside the arena commemorating this event.

In 2021, Bill McDonnell replied to a question during Hockeyville about “What did the Nelson Civic Arena mean to them?” Below is his response, reprinted on the anniversary (thereabouts) of the 90-year-old building.

Hockeyville: Tell us about your arena. Why is it important to you, your family and your community?

McDonnell: The Civic Arena was built in 1935, during the depression — a time when communities and countries were greatly challenged to stay alive. However, with the same 1908 Patrick family spirit, a group of Nelson folks made it happen.

The Civic Arena now remains the oldest functional ice surface in B.C. But the events that this 86-year-old — our respected grandmother — has witnessed provided more than just a place to play.

This arena is a story of opportunity, dreams, memories, kids being kids during play, connections, freedom, emulating heroes, learning life-lessons, self-pride and community pride.

As Notre Dame students in the 1966-70's, we were housed in the student residence, but it was the Civic Arena that we called home. It became a part of us, and we a part of it — a beautiful and unbreakable bond. So much so, it was there where I met my wife — also a NDU student and coach of the figure skating club.

Following our NDU graduation and subsequent teaching careers, we were blessed with four daughters.

During their formative years, they enjoyed various activities in the Civic Arena, from graduation ceremonies, hockey games, B.C. Winter Games, and the 1996 hosting of the U18 Pacific Cup.

Photo: Submitted Completed Civic Arena with sports field nearby.

Hockeyville: Tell us about your community’s spirit as well as its passion for hockey, how this came to life.

McDonnell: Nelson City Hall’s exterior walls display a massive public art mural with a heart as its focus. For me, this echoes the indigenous greeting “What's in your heart?" and mirrors the community spirit of Nelson that I have experienced.

Making a life-changing move from Ottawa to Nelson in 1966 for a student-athlete scholarship program proved a seamless transition. The ease was made possible by the welcoming arms of the community, university life, and the deep hockey roots and spirit. It made it easy to match "heart with smart."

Compared to my Ottawa playing days, the atmosphere in Nelson was beyond anything I could imagine.

And that spirit continues today.

In 2007 Nelson hosted two major hockey events. The first was CBC's Hockey Day In Canada, followed in November by the World's Junior A Challenge. It was then that I realized just how deep those Nelson hockey roots were.

The passion expressed at those events captured my interest. I had to find out where it all started. My investigations led me straight to the Patrick family and their can-do attitude.

In addition to building a rink in Nelson that preceded the Civic Arena, the Patrick’s gathered a team of players with the calibre worthy of challenging for the 1908-09 Stanley Cup. Although unsuccessful (due to scheduling conflicts), the hockey seed was sown — enabling Nelson hockey to grow and mature along with the community and province.

From those early developments, hockey, at various levels, became a mainstay of Nelson's culture and sports scene. During the Great Depression, Nelson demonstrated its determined spirit with the incredible foresight to build a multi-purpose facility.

It would include the Civic Arena, theatre, badminton hall and gymnasium — all so advanced that its only rivals were east of the Manitoba-Ontario border. This ambitious spirit continued post-WWII when the WIHL (senior level) was established in 1946. This league became the spring-board for the growth of hockey in the Kootenay region.