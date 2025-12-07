Genevieve Robertson’s residency ends at Oxygen Art Centre with talk, open studio

Photo: Submitted Genevieve Robertson

The latest artist-in-residence is preparing to leave Oxygen Art Centre, and an artist talk and open studio will honour the occasion.

Genevieve Robertson will be hosting an artist talk on Thursday, Dec. 11 (6 p.m.).

“The artist talk will introduce Robertson’s artistic practice, as well as share process-based explorations from her residency,” noted a press release from Oxygen.

An open studio event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 13 (1-3 p.m.).

“The open studio event provides an informal view for the public to engage with Robertson’s artistic practice and works-in-progress from within the artist’s working residency studio,” the Oxygen release stated.

Both events will be held at Oxygen Art Centre’s downtown facility, located along the alleyway behind Baker Street at Stanley Avenue. All events are free to attend. For folks who are able, please consider providing a small cash donation at the door.

About Genevieve Robertson

Robertson works at the intersection of visual art and environmental studies.

Her practice is grounded in drawing and painting, extending to video, installation, and various forms of collective work and collaboration.

Through long-term place-based research projects, her work explores anthropogenic impacts on ecology and the climate, and the intelligence and interconnection of the life systems of which we are part.

The artist-run centre welcomed Robertson for this residency at an auspicious moment in her practice to provide space, time, and resources to focus on a body of work intended for exhibition at the Midlands Art Centre, UK, in Spring 2026, which will be shared with the community through open studio and artist talk events.

— Oxygen Art Centre