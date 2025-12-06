Fishing is full on in Kootenay Lake as the water temperature and weather cool off

Photo: Submitted The fishing has been consistent, with the usual rainbows between two to four pounds, and the odd bull trout up to eight pounds.

The year is flying by and December is here.

Here’s the latest fishing report …

Kootenay Lake

November saw the water temperature fall to our optimum number and the fish cooperated.

And now that December is here, we look forward to that continuing into the new year.

The fishing has been consistent, with the usual rainbows between two to four pounds, and the odd bull trout up to eight pounds. In fact, this time last year is when we saw a few even bigger rainbows up to 15 pounds come out to play.

Although a lot of them were captured in the cull this spring, we are still hopeful that we may be in for a few surprises throughout the next little while.

Stay tuned …

What are they biting on?

Rainbows have been mostly on the surface.

So, our favourite Lux flies have been working well on the choppy days. Lucky numbers 210, 215, 222, 226 have been working best for us this month.

And, always on the middle rod, our favourite Gibbs Croc is still producing. Alternating between the brass/fire stripe and the brass/firewing has been most successful.

And for the bull trout, we have been getting the odd one on the surface, however most are coming in on the Gibbs STS or lemon lime flasher, followed by either a green pistachio hoochie or a skinny g spoon. Specifically the “no bananas” or “yes bananas” spoon.

The fishing should remain good throughout December and hopefully carry on throughout the new year.

Tight lines …

Captain Kerry

Reel Adventures Fishing Charters is a fishing charter company based in Nelson.