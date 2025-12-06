Buds cash in on balanced scoring and roast the Heat at home in win

Photo: Timothy Schafer Leafs forward Brandon Kendall (left) takes a Chase Heat player into the boards on Friday night at the NDCC.

The Nelson Leafs received some scoring from unlikely sources and it was enough to shatter the seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Chase Heat at home on Friday night.

Chris Woolcott had his first goal of the season for the Leafs in the KIJHL regular season win — in front of 530 fans at the Nelson and District Community Complex — while Devon Barclay had his second of the season and Ryan Williamson scored his third (in six games).

There was offence from a usual source as well, with Leafs captain Quinn Ramsay scoring a goal and chipping in two assists. The captain was motivated and feisty and willed the Leafs to the win with his spirited play — collecting a couple of minor penalties in the process — and broke the losing skid. He was also named the game star for the Leafs.

One player who consistently is in the running for game star is Leafs goaltender Jacob Armstrong, with the Winnipeg native allowing only one goal on 40 shots, for a .975 save percentage in the game. The effort moved his season save percentage to .916, the 10th best percentage in the KIJHL.

The Leafs gave the Heat eight power play chances in the game but, unlike previous games, the home side did not die on the sword and did not allow a goal on the man advantage. However, the Leafs are still languishing with a 71.3 per cent penalty kill rate, the worst in the KIJHL (tied with Castlegar Rebels).

On the power play, the Leafs were given six chances to score but came away with nothing. The Leafs have the second worst power play in the league, with a 14.5 per cent success rate (ahead of the Golden Rockets at 9.8 per cent).

The four-goal outburst was an uncharacteristic burst of scoring for the lowest scoring team in the league that averages 2.68 goals for per game. On defence, the club is climbing the ranks of defensive responsibility, allowing 4.1 goals per game, 13th best out of the 21-team league.

The win gives the Leafs a 7-10-2 record (16 points), but with the Castlegar Rebels 5-4 win at home over the Grand Forks Border Bruins, the Rebels still sit three points ahead of the Leafs for third place in the Neil Murdoch Division.

Next game

The Leafs play Sunday at 2 p.m. at the NDCC against the 100 Mile House Wranglers (7-10-3-3). The Wranglers lost 6-3 to the Spokane Braves Friday night.

Photo: Timothy Schafer Leafs centre Sebastien Conne-Correnti battles off the face-off with a Chase Heat forward.